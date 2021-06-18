Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Short Interest Update

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 830,500 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the May 13th total of 603,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $64.66 on Friday. Morphic has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.32.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Morphic will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Morphic news, Director Amir Nashat sold 232,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $10,569,422.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,565,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,716,190.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Linde sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $299,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,995 shares of company stock worth $26,543,425. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Morphic by 132.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter valued at $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morphic in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.