Mothercare (LON:MTC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.21). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20), with a volume of 81,784 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Mothercare alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.58 million and a PE ratio of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.