Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $635.85 million.

MOV traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $29.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,801. The firm has a market cap of $694.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.23. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.47.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOV. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

In other news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,329.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,083.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

