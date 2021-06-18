MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the May 13th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 378,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

MSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $87.38. 617,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,167. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.09.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563 over the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

