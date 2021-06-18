MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Down 25.9% in May

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the May 13th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MV Oil Trust stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 107,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,555. MV Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVO. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in MV Oil Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 83,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

