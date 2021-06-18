MySQUAR (LON:MYSQ) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.29

MySQUAR Limited (LON:MYSQ)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.29 ($0.00). MySQUAR shares last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.29.

About MySQUAR (LON:MYSQ)

MySQUAR Limited, the Myanmar-language social media, entertainment, and payments platform that provides Internet-based mobile applications in the British Virgin Islands. The company designs, develops, and commercializes Internet-based and mobile services, including social networks, mobile messaging applications, digital contents, mobile games, online advertising, online news aggregation, mobile payment, ecommerce, etc.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for MySQUAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MySQUAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.