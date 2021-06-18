NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Elisha W. Finney Sells 2,760 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $162,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,870. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.71. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.27.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 152,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.