Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 875,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, May 27th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $68,055,540.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85.

ABNB stock opened at $150.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

