National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$66.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.60.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

TSE CNQ opened at C$43.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$40.86. The stock has a market cap of C$51.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.09. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$19.77 and a 12 month high of C$46.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.7641925 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.07%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.62, for a total value of C$158,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,269,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,907,169.94. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total transaction of C$398,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,512,606.87. Insiders sold a total of 154,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,512,586 in the last quarter.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.