National Bank Financial Increases Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$11.50

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.52.

TSE FRU opened at C$9.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,320.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.65. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$3.19 and a 1 year high of C$9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 5,250.00%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

