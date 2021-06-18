National Bank Financial Weighs in on Pembina Pipeline Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $2.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.67. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter.

PPL has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cfra upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.74.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$40.71 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$26.77 and a 12 month high of C$41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.39 billion and a PE ratio of -47.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -292.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

