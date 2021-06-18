National Bankshares Analysts Give (GSV.V) (CVE:GSV) a C$1.50 Price Target

(GSV.V) (CVE:GSV) has been assigned a C$1.50 price objective by stock analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential downside of 25.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on (GSV.V) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get (GSV.V) alerts:

GSV stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,636. (GSV.V) has a fifty-two week low of C$1.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.01.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for (GSV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (GSV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.