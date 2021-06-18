National Bankshares Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$66.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$66.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNQ. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.60.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$43.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$51.29 billion and a PE ratio of 23.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.7641925 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.07%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,830,804. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total transaction of C$194,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,265,360 shares in the company, valued at C$87,952,602. Insiders have sold 154,500 shares of company stock worth $6,512,586 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.