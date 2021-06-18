Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Short Interest Update

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 13th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. 10,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,976. The firm has a market cap of $88.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $46.32 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Joe E. Davis sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $35,210.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,112.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,808 shares of company stock valued at $177,529 in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAII. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter worth about $1,283,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

