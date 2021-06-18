Navalign LLC Buys Shares of 6,541 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,541 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. Microsoft makes up about 0.7% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,072 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $260.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

