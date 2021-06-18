Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:NVGS opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $618.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65. Navigator has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $12.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navigator will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Navigator by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Navigator by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 100,971 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 359,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

