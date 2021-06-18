Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) was upgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS MXTOF opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04. Neles Oyj has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $34.21.
Neles Oyj Company Profile
