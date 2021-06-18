Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) was upgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS MXTOF opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04. Neles Oyj has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $34.21.

Neles Oyj Company Profile

Neles Oyj provides flow control solutions and services worldwide. It offers control, on-off, emergency shutdown, butterfly, ball, globe, segment, and eccentric rotary plug valves; pneumatic, electric, and manual actuators; limit switches; and valve controllers, as well as valve parts. The company also provides valve repairs and maintenance, PID tuning and process control, and maintenance planning and lifecycle services.

