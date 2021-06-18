Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective from analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s previous close.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.25 ($75.59).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €62.70 ($73.76) on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 1-year high of €70.55 ($83.00). The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of €59.09.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.