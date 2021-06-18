Nervos Network Trading 9.6% Lower This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $425.40 million and approximately $24.01 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,531,201,940 coins and its circulating supply is 26,725,140,890 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

