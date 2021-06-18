Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Lifted to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NSRGY. BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $125.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.57. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $128.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $3.0658 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in Nestlé by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 42,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 84,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

