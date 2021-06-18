NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) President Sells $1,159,760.00 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $84.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. William Blair upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.37.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

