Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $17.00.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile
See Also: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.