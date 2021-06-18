Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to post sales of $105.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.63 million. Nevro reported sales of $56.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $446.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $449.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $519.61 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $530.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVRO. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.90.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.59. 7,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,096. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 1.07. Nevro has a 12-month low of $111.87 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nevro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after buying an additional 666,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,290,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,965,000 after buying an additional 238,308 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after buying an additional 204,465 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,866,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

