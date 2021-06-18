New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) PT Raised to C$0.39 at Fundamental Research

New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) had its price objective lifted by Fundamental Research from C$0.27 to C$0.39 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New Age Metals stock opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16. New Age Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$28.08 million and a PE ratio of -29.00. The company has a current ratio of 21.79, a quick ratio of 21.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

