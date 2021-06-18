New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) PT Raised to C$0.39 at Fundamental Research

New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) had its price objective lifted by Fundamental Research from C$0.27 to C$0.39 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
New Age Metals stock opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16. New Age Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$28.08 million and a PE ratio of -29.00. The company has a current ratio of 21.79, a quick ratio of 21.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
About New Age Metals
Featured Story: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.