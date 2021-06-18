New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Up 4.3%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s share price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.79 and last traded at $42.67. 21,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 523,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $10,417,866.03. Insiders sold 762,819 shares of company stock valued at $31,790,377 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $798,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 679.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 274,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 239,152 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 237.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 61,172 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

