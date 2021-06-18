New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250,744 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of New Jersey Resources worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,891,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NJR opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.67.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NJR shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

