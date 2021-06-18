New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,025 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 48.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sunrun by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 98,813 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,767,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $38,080.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $467,470.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,981.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 277,147 shares of company stock worth $13,872,844. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

