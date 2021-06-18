New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.17 Million Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $83.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.79.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). On average, analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,169.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,997 shares of company stock worth $2,348,313. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

