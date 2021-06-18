New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

