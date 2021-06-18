Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,634,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $98,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Select Asset Management & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 378,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 34,971 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 49.8% in the first quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $19,787,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.89. 276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,030,487. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

