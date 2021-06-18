NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.80

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 14783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 3.39.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 66.4% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

