NexWave Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,683 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Owl Rock Capital comprises 0.7% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at $597,289,397.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $1,454,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,589,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,024,744.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210,063 shares of company stock worth $31,896,986 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

ORCC stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $14.43. 17,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,471. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The company had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

