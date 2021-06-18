NexWave Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,780 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,780 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000. Expedia Group makes up about 1.7% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,931 shares of company stock worth $20,699,263 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.82. 59,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

