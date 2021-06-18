NexWave Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 89.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,001 shares during the quarter. NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:EWZ traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,402,477. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $42.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

