NexWave Capital Partners LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $42.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,251.36. 10,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,964. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,532.83 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.43 billion, a PE ratio of 134.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,345.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

