NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) EVP John Ciolek Acquires 30,000 Shares

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) EVP John Ciolek acquired 30,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,671.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NGL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. 5,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,590. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The company has a market cap of $285.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.94.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

