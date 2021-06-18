NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Lessened by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,585 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 61,241 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NIKE were worth $75,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.49. The company had a trading volume of 250,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,762. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $203.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.30. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.57 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.20.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.