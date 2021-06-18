NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of NiSource worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other NiSource news, Director Eric L. Butler bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

