Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NIU. Citigroup upped their target price on Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth $221,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

