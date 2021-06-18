noob.finance Price Hits $1.51 on Exchanges ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, noob.finance has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. noob.finance has a total market cap of $33,011.82 and approximately $113.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One noob.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00004145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00057363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00136350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00181116 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,561.25 or 1.00416797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.70 or 0.00847857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About noob.finance

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance . noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance

Buying and Selling noob.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase noob.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

