Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €10.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LHA. Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.39 ($8.70).

LHA opened at €10.42 ($12.26) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

