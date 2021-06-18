Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.39 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.58 billion.

Nordstrom stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.23. 173,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,941,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JWN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

