Northern Trust Corp Acquires 43,708 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,708 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $492,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after buying an additional 911,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,445,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,122,000 after acquiring an additional 103,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $266,219,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,420,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AWK opened at $162.20 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

