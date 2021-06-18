Northern Trust Corp Acquires 83,976 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,976 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.93% of TE Connectivity worth $397,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,473,457,000 after buying an additional 963,748 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,190,569,000 after acquiring an additional 90,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TEL opened at $133.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

