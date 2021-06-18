Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,636,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 548,304 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.77% of Equity Residential worth $475,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Equity Residential by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,592,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $78.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $82.05.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $270,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,674 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.