Northern Trust Corp Has $382.25 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,981,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,091 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $382,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Centene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Centene by 5.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 34.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

