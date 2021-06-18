Northern Trust Corp Has $414.44 Million Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,710,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,820 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $414,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,687,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 160.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 357,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after buying an additional 220,392 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,343,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $179.97 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $183.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

