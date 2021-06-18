Northern Trust Corp Has $440.17 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,525,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 151,564 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.11% of American International Group worth $440,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

