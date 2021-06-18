Northern Trust Corp Has $464.71 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 33.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,509,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,916,228 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $464,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

