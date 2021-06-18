Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NHVCF opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32. Northern Vertex Mining has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.57.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Moss Gold-Silver mine located in Mohave County, Arizona. It also holds interests in the Hercules Gold Project located in Walker Lane Gold Trend in western Nevada.

